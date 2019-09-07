Sulu appointed Shurugwi arts ambassador

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DENDERA musician Sulumani Chimbetu’s prowess has continued to attract attention even off stage, with him recently being appointed Shurugwi South arts brand ambassador.

In line with his ambassadorial status, the Alice Mbewe hit-maker will be involved in several programmes that are designed to promote and market Shurugwi, an area in the Midlands province.

Sulu, who is considered as one of the most disciplined musicians both on and off-stage, told NewsDay Weekender

Life&Style yesterday that he felt humbled to have people who appreciate both his talent and character.

“It is a great honour as an artiste to be entrusted with such a duty. It means I am doing something appreciable to society. To stand as the pillar of a whole town, rich with history, is a propelling factor to me as an artiste so that I keep working hard and achieve more,” he said.

Sulu has pledged to assist youths in the town so that they also make it in life.

“We have already embarked on talent-scouting, identifying and grooming underprivileged, but potential artistes

in Shurugwi. As Orchestra Dendera Kings, our role will simply be to identify raw talent, help carve and mould it

into professional outfits,” he said.

“I am going to do my best because in the end it’s also about my image as well as bringing a change into the

Shurugwi society through the arts.”

The musician said in the past two weeks he has been moving around Shurugwi South, and was able to perform at

more than 20 schools as part of his ambassadorial duties. During his sojourns, Chimbetu was also able raise

widespread awareness on female health challenges.

Over the years, Sulu has shown a high level of professionalism through his dendera music, with a number a number

of corporates, among them the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services engaging him as their brand ambassador.

He is also brand ambassador for Pizza Slice.