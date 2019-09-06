Stanbic ups donations to people with albinism

STANBIC Bank yesterday donated goods worth $140 000 to the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (Alcoz) in an effort to alleviate the challenges affecting people with the condition.

BY MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

The bank donated sunscreen lotions, lip balms, antiseptic soaps and sunhats

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare yesterday, Stanbic non-executive director Mucha Mkanganwi said the bank had doubled its annual donations to Alcoz and urged more companies to work towards developing lasting solutions to the issues affecting people living with albinism.

He said Stanbic had established a good working relationship with Alcoz through the years.

This had helped them understand the needs and support required by people living with albinism.

“In our recently established partnership with Zimplats, we have taken the initiative to purchase spectacles for individuals and groups as identified by Zimplats through their Beyond the Skin initiative, which is well-aligned with our focus of supporting people living with albinism,” Mkanganwi said.

“Our partnership with Zimplats has seen us reaching out to people in Binga, Hwange, and Lupane districts. We are grateful to Zimplats for opening this avenue that benefits people who live in locations that may be referred to as remote.”

Alcoz executive director Loveness Mainato said people with albinism had a very big challenge of skin cancers due to lack of sun protection products.

“This is the fourth year we are running this partnership (with Stanbic). You have remembered us again; you have put your greatest efforts despite the unfriendly economy,” she said.