SNEAK PEEK

Precious Chida

AWARD-WINNING rapper and dancer Kikky Badass, real name Christabel Mahlungwa, who left tongues wagging after starring in Enzo Ishall’s Magate video, describes herself as the “most gorgeous” female artiste. The songstress says she has managed to make a name in the music industry through her fierceness despite some societal backlash. NewsDay (ND) Life & Style reporter Precious Chida caught up with Kikky (CM) who opened up about her musical journey. Below are the excerpts from the interview.

ND: You once said you feel like you get a lot of backlash from women, which is why they hardly feature in your videos. What do you think is the reason for that?

CM: I never really care about what people think of me. Their perception is their problem. I have managed to be one of the few sought-after female rappers, so I’m good.

ND: How did the name Kikky Badass come about?

CM: It came about because I’ve always been fierce and not afraid to stand my ground. My friend Payne gave it to me because I am that one girl you can never convince to do what she doesn’t want to do.

ND: Some people think it’s a little vulgar. Is it part of the rap or hip hop culture?

CM: It’s not vulgar. The problem is with their mindsets. The name has nothing to do with the physical.

ND: Is there any particular reason why you settled for rap, which seems to attract very few women?

CM: The reason I settled for rap is because I feel it goes well with my personality. It represents my core being. And it has become what I enjoy doing best.

ND: Rap music has been said to denigrate women mainly by portraying them as sex objects. What are your thoughts on that?

CM: I feel any type of music can denigrate women, be it Zimdancehall or afro jazz… It isn’t about a particular genre. That’s just typical stereotyping.

ND: Would you not say such perceptions are fuelled by the sexually suggestive dances and twerking you have become known for?

CM: Like I said before, perceptions differ. I can’t speak for others. But from my own point of view, I do not think my dances have any problem as long as my followers are enjoying them.

ND: Some believe you are the sexiest female artiste…

CM: Belief is confidence that something exists even without proof. I would like to always speak for myself and I think I am drop dead gorgeous!

ND: You used to sing in church, what happened?

CM: I believe I grew enough to sing in church and out of church!

ND: You once posted on Twitter that you are what the word of God says you are. Can you tell us, what does it say you are?

CM: The definition is not universal. What the word of God speaks to me can be different to what it says to another person so unless people don’t read the word, let this be motivation for you to do so, so that they can understand on their own.

ND: You featured on Enzo’s 50 Magate. What is your interpretation of that song?

CM: I think the interpretation is clearly uttered in the lyrics, there is no hidden meaning to it.

ND: You call yourself the Goddess of too much sauce, what does that mean?

CM: I call myself the Goddess of too much sauce because I am a goddess. I am a spiritual being in a physical body that just drips hard.

ND: Is there a difference between Kikky on stage and Kikky in everyday life?

CM: There is Kikky and there is Christabel two different people. I create the altar ego Kikky for when I’m on stage doing my thing but Christabel is a totally different person.

ND: Some say you are probably the biggest female rapper in the country at the moment…

CM: I have been doing my best for music lovers to see me in that manner and I haven’t stopped. I’m yet to accomplish my dreams.

ND: What would say have been the greatest challenges you have had to deal with as a female musician?

CM: The fact that the industry has been male-dominated for years has become a major challenge for all female musicians. It means that we have to work harder to get the recognition men get when they don’t even try and I must say it hasn’t been easy for me.

ND: Can you tell us just a few things that people who love your music don’t know about you?

CM: People who truly love my music know a lot about me because I speak about my life and myself in my music.

ND: You are on record saying the hip hop culture involves splashing one’s life on the public timeline. Can you share with us what’s happening in your love life?

CM: I’m on record saying waking up on Monday feels like I’m the chosen target, practice social media banter, I’m the chosen target. My love life is perfectly fine. I’m blessed and happily in love.

ND: What’s in the pipelines, any videos or album coming up this year?

CM: This year I’m going to release new singles and videos. I wouldn’t want to pre-empty them but all my fans should look out for the best from Kikky.

ND: What is your advice to female musicians who want to venture into rap music as well?

CM: My advice would be, be yourself, do not try to be anyone else. Being unique is magical.

ND: You studied psychology. How has that influenced your music if at all?

CM: I’m yet to complete my studies in psychology. My music has always been influenced by everything that happens around me, and studying psychology has been part of it. There are things that I study in psychology that also help in creating my music.

ND: Your last words?

CM: Love and light to everyone picking themselves up daily and fighting for what they love and believe in.