Silobela man sets assailant’s hut ablaze

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 30-YEAR-OLD Silobela man escaped a custodial sentence last week after setting ablaze the bedroom hut of a man who had previously assaulted him.

Mlungisi Ncube (30) of Python village, Silobela, was spared a jail term by Kwekwe magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa, who handed him a wholly suspended 13-month sentence.

Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on August 29, around 1am, Ncube drove to 36-year-old Irvin Sibanda’s house, who he accused of previously assaulting him and set his grass-

thatched bedroom hut on fire, destroying property worth $10 000.

Sibanda had also appeared before the same magistrate last week for assaulting Ncube with a knobkerrie.

The court heard that on the fateful day, the pair had a misunderstanding at a beer drink at Jena Mines when Sibanda took a knobkerrie and struck Ncube.

Ncube sustained a deep cut on the head from the attack. Sibanda’s case continues on September 24.

Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.