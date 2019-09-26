Selmor Mtukudzi dates Chiredzi

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

ENTERTAINMENT-STARVED music fans in Chiredzi are warming up for the much-anticipated Selmor Mtukudzi (pictured) show at the official opening of Budweiser Night Spot on Saturday.

Selmor is slated to perform in Chiredzi on Saturday this weekend soon after the Oliver Mtukudzi memorial gig to be held this Friday,” he said.

“We are going to travel to Chiredzi early Saturday morning. Our main thrust is to market the Selmor brand to every corner of the country. Chiredzi is lucky to be our first port of call. I promise our fans that Selmor is going to give them her best performance despite her busy schedule. Obviously she will not disappoint.”

The daughter of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, whose star in the music industry continues to rise was recently appointed Impala Car Rental brand ambassador.

The deal, which involves a brand new public address system, a truck to transport her sound system to and from gigs, funding for the singer’s upcoming album launch and release, will be renewed annually.

Charles Muchatukwa, proprietor of the recently-renovated night spot situated along Ngundu-Tanganda Highway, said fans were looking forward to the show.

“We are hosting Selmor this Saturday and we hope it will be a big party as fans are already geared up for the show,” he said.

“In terms of a different genre besides sungura, I think Chiredzi has never had a chance to bring a big name like this except for her father who last performed here in 2016. So, I am sure she is not going to disappoint his loyal fans.”