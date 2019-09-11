Sakubende set to drop album

Afro contemporary gospel musician and student pastor , Chris sakubende is set to drop his second album titled ‘Rwendo Na Jesu’.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

The 27 year old Inyanga Bred artist could not hide his elation as he spoke about his upcoming project.

“As you know this is my second album and its all about equipping the Christian community with the nitty gritties of the christian journey of what is required of us as christians , who we are and what and what not to do. Its about pinpointing the essential kingdom principles which are viatl for the enrichment of every christian”.

Sakubende spoke about the message in the seven track album which features tocky vibes.

“The album will carry seven tracks Shanda Mutendi, Munyaradzi Jesu , Simba Remashoko ,Rwendo na Jesu ,Let love lead , Ndinotenda and Prophet which features tocky vibes.

Sakubende who released his first album in 2016 titled ‘Nhanho Yekutanga revealed that the album will be dropping on 28 September.

“The album will be available online and on all digital stores on 28 September and its a must listen. To all christians who are looking for uplifting music purchase the album” he said.

“My Favourite song from the album is Prophet which features Tocky Vibes. It questions the authenticity of someChurch leaders of our time its not a judgemental song and neither does it pinpoint who is being addressed ,it is just a holistic approach on how the Bible warns us about the false prophets ,their fruits and their actions” he said

“In today’s church there are a lot of doctrines coming to replace the gospel of Jesus Christ himself ,a lot of pastors are now preaching more about material possessions more than they preach on salvation and the shunning of the wrong ,they just have a certain area of gifting which they use to try and overpower the truth” he added