SA-based beauty for Miss International

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED lawyer and beauty model, Jemimah Kandemiiri, is set to represent Zimbabwe at the 59th edition of the Miss International pageant to be held on November 12 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

Kandemiiri’s selection was confirmed yesterday by Miss Zimbabwe International country director Patience Lusengo.

Lusengo said the winner of this year’s beauty contest will also have an opportunity to represent the nation at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

“The 59th Miss International pageant kickstarts on the 12th of November 2019 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall and will see more than 80 young women compete for one of the most sought after titles in the world,” she said.

“The winner will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of the 2020 Japan Olympic Games.”

Lusengo said Miss Zimbabwe International aims to inspire young women and create a better future for girls living in Zimbabwe and around the globe.

“Miss Zimbabwe International endeavours to elicit and crown a young Zimbabwean woman with beauty, intelligence, purpose and one that can support, uplift, assist and be an ambassador for the Zimbabwean people,” she said.

The competition, which started in 2000, has developed beauty models mainly from the Zimbabwean diaspora including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and South Africa.

Lusengo said the competition was meant to give exposure to, and empower, young Zimbabwean women in their bid to make their dreams come true and be the country’s ambassadors on a global platform.

Kandemiiri, who is expected to fly the country’s flag high at the global pageant, holds a law degree from the University of Pretoria in South Africa and is currently studying criminology research.

She is passionate about the empowerment of women and is also part of the Women of Virtue organisation which is a safe space for women from all walks of life, gathering and sharing their stories at the She Matters events.

The events are frequented by cancer survivors, authors, abuse survivors and women in business who share skills training to help build a network for empowering and learning from each other.