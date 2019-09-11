Promoter promises more shows

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

PROMOTER and businessman Lovemore Mandimutsira, who successfully hosted the country’s sought-after musicians Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal in Watsomba last weekend at his recently refurbished Mandel Night Club, has promised to bring other famous musicians into the country.

Watsomba, a growth point located 42km north of Mutare, has rarely witnessed such calibre of musicians.

Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal spiced up Mwandimutsira’s 40th birthday celebrations commemorated alongside his recognition by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of

Commerce for Manicaland as the Rural Businessperson of the Year second runner up.

Mandimutsira joined Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal on stage to showcase his dancing skills.

“We are promising to come up with more shows and we have another show coming up this September. I want to thank all the fans who came and supported us,” he

said.

Jah Signal was at his best with such songs as Mutize and Nicodemus, with fans, however, demanding that he plays Stonyeni and Yekedero several times.

Jah Prayzah raised the tempo after taking over the stage after midnight and enthralled fans with tracks that included Dangerous, Hakata and Chengetedza.

Mutare DJ’s such as Libz Cartel also spiced up the event on the decks.