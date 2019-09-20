Poet launches liberation struggle collection

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

CANADA-BASED Zimbabwean poet, Mandipa Shumba, has launched her second poetry collection, Legends with Dreams, which she says was inspired by stories of the country’s liberation struggle.

Shumba told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the collection, which is meant to ease the tension that the past has brought to Zimbabwean politics, also depicts contemporary events.

“The book, which is also subtitled, The Untold Story, is a collection of poems meant to break the tension brought by the past in politics. Legends with Dreams is a bridge of Zimbabwe’s past and the present in order to create a dynamic future,” she said.

Shumba said she also penned emotionally-charged poems such as My Dark Season, which explores loss of loved ones on the battlefield leading to unsolved traumatic stress disorders among war veterans.

The 20-year-old poet said the book comes in four chapters titled Freedom, Hope, Bliss and Talent and Ability.

She said the book was written in an inspirational way to break the monotony often associated with history.

Shumba said the need to eliminate stereotypical views that girls could not acquire much inspired her to write poems.

“The need to escape ignorance and the stereotypes about the African girl child not yielding too much drove me to write more poetry than anything else, I have also written a number of poems which speak on empowering and against abuse of the girl child,” she said.

Her debut publication, Victory Vs Purpose, consisted of inspirational poetry tackling issues about courage, love and happiness.