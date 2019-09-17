Peters off to Miss University Africa

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AFTER surrendering her Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Harare Metropolitan (2018) title to Hillary Mandibaya a few weeks ago, model Panashe Kimberley Peters is set to represent the country at the prestigious annual Miss University Africa beauty pageant in Nigeria in November.

First held in 2010, Miss University Africa is an annual international beauty pageant organised by Visions, Innovations and Concepts.

The 22-year-old model, who is the reigning Miss Zimbabwe University, was nominated as the pageant’s finalist from an international list of 54 African countries.

Peters, a former Gtel brand ambassador, said she was ready for the challenge.

“I will be proudly wearing my nation’s flag around my heart as I represent the people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Peters is now soliciting for votes as she also vies for the People’s Choice award whose voting is currently underway and will close in November.

“I will be keeping a lookout for your votes, remember every vote counts. You can vote for me on Instagram. Please note that there are two pictures that need your votes, but you can go ahead and like both pictures, since we are cool like that,” she said.

Peters started off as a commercial model before sauntering on the ramp.

“Growing up, I had no desire to be a model because I wanted to be a television personality and be a great inspiration to women. It, however, changed when I had my amazing first shoot after being approached by this photographer known as Optimas Art who had seen my hidden potential,” she said.

“After that shoot, I then got a contract with Gtel Zimbabwe, kick-starting my career as a commercial model and I have since grown to love the profession.”