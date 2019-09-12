Parirenyatwa surgeons break world record

BY Harriet Chikandiwa

Urologists at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals have broken a world record previously held by Japan after successfully removing a kidney tumour weighing 12,3kg from a patient.

Addressing journalists yesterday, hospital principal director Jacob Maunganidze said the operation was extraordinary and they were proud of the surgeons who took part in the operation.

“Parirenyatwa is proud of what happened. We do not ordinarily invite the media on every surgery that we do, so there is something extraordinary about this,” he said.

Maunganidze said the surgery was an important case since it is breaking a world record previously held by Japan where the mass removed was 11,5kg

“The surgery has broken records in terms of publications and journals in the world.”

He also encouraged members of the public to seek medical attention locally rather than travelling outside the country.

Consultant urologist Shingirai Meki said the type of mass was rare in Zimbabwe.

The patient, Milka Gwatiringa (48), a teacher by profession lost about 300ml of blood during the three-hour surgery which is considered risky and complicated. In some cases, it results in severe blood loss and injury to other adjacent organs.

Gwatiringa expressed gratitude to the surgeons for saving her life. Her tummy started growing in 2008 and she was only admitted in July 2019. She said she had decided to go and have the operation done outside the country, but someone assured her that Parirenyatwa Hospital would save her. The mass measured 33cm in length, 30cm in width when it was removed.