Pair up for car-breaking, theft

BY CRAIG MOYO

TWO Bulawayo men have been arraigned before the court for breaking into a parked car and stealing $10 000, US$1 600 and company documents belonging to a local businessman.

Xolani Sibanda and Thuthukani Ndlovu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure on Wednesday facing theft charges.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to September 18.

It is the State’s case that on August 15, Sibanda, Ndlovu and two other accomplices, who are still at large, stole money and company documents from local businessman, Davison Dliwayo’s car.

Dliwayo was allegedly conducting business along 4th Avenue and Fort Street when the suspects smashed his Toyota Hilux window and snatched his satchel containing money and company documents.

Prosecutor Mufaro Mageza told the court that the accused persons were part of a syndicate that broke into several cars in the city.

In his defence, Sibanda claimed he was a taxi driver hired by Ndlovu and the two others, who are still at large, to take them to town and upon arrival the three accused persons asked him to drop them off at Splash Hardware before telling him to proceed to Richmond.

Ndlovu told the court that the two other accomplices, Farai Nhamo and one Lele, were from his neighbourhood in Entumbane.

The complainant told the court that around 5pm on the day of the theft, he received a call from a resident in Richmond informing him that she had picked a bag containing his documents.

The court heard that the two accused persons were then arrested.

Ndlovu told the court that the police had also apprehended Nhamo who they later released under unclear circumstances.