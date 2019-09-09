One Voice concert a platform for choirs to shine: Tawengwa

ORGANISERS of the forthcoming two-day One Voice Inter-Denominational Concert set for October 25 to 26 at the Harare Gardens said church choirs and choir music were a higher form of worship that have, unfortunately, been limited to merely church performances.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The concert director and Spirit Praise Choir director Learnmore Tawengwa told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, that they wanted to give choirs a platform to showcase their talents outside the church environment.

“We have a lot of unexposed talents in our church choirs, but they are not paraded as they are no such platforms that give them the opportunity to showcase their talents, so through One Voice Inter-Denominational Concert, we want to change that narrative,” he said.

“The One Voice Concert continues to grow bigger and better each year and this year, we have decided to take it to another level and do things differently by recording our live DVD at the concert.”

Among the church choirs expected to perform at the concert alongside South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel singer Takesure Zamar Ncube include Spirit Praise Worship Team, Heartfelt Worship Team, Zimprasie Choir, Covenant Praise, TOG Praise Team, United Family International Church Choir, Africa Praise, Redeemed Praise Team, ZAOGA Braeside Choir and Avondale Anglican Youths.

Award-winning South African pop star-turned-pastor and gospel singer, Martin Phike, a member and partner of Loveworld Nation under the pastoral care of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will add sparkle at the event as the guest artiste.

The Mzansi singer has already confirmed his availability in a video doing the rounds on different social media platforms, in which he says he was looking forward to return to Zimbabwe.

“God bless you everybody, this is Martin PK, Superman, Mr Holy Spirit. I am excited to be part of the One Voice Concert Season 4 taking place in Zimbabwe at the Harare Gardens on the 26th of October. This, indeed, is going to be the gathering of the champions. I will be with Spirit Praise. It’s going to be an awesome time, with the presence of God,” he says in the video.

“I have been looking forward to my return to Zimbabwe and what a time to come for the Once Voice Concert. So I will see you on the 26th of October. Tell everybody that the Superman is coming to town. It’s going to be a powerful time of prophesy, a powerful time of worship, a powerful time of visions and it’s going to be a change of season for someone. So get ready, I am looking forward to see you there.”

Unlike the previous editions, this year’s event is going to be a two-day music fiesta held under the theme Gathering of Champions.