Olinda eyes SA marketing deal

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

GOSPEL songbird Olinda Marowa says she is about to strike a deal with a Johannesburg-based marketing company to showcase her music in South Africa.

The Ndinouya Baba hit-maker, who is currently riding high on her latest offering Yahweh, told NewsDay life & Style that she would disclose the company after finalising the deal.

“I think we are in the right track and if all goes well, we might strike a deal with a South African marketing company, which will see my music being marketed there. This means a lot as we will be able to increase our fan base as we go international,” she said, adding that she was now targeting the international market and was currently working on meeting the requisite standards.

“Our target has been always all age groups and both Christians and non-Christians so as to cover everyone. We are now aiming to penetrate the international platform. If we achieve that, we need to make sure we meet the standards so that when we go to other countries they will appreciate our music,” she said.

“People are loving our latest album, especially the song Chenesai Nzira (Kubondera Bondera), which talks of the need for God to clear the way so that we don’t face stumbling blocks in life. Some of my fans have pleaded with me to make a video for it.”

The musician recently launched her album in public and live on local radio to target fans who could not attend the official launch.

On one of the songs, the music sensation collaborated with renowned South African gospel artiste Deborah Fraser — who was the guest of honour at the launch.

“I learnt commitment, the guys are so much committed when it comes to doing music, and they don’t rush. They take their time to produce a quality product. The guys are also punctual and professional, they treat whatever they do with uttermost priority, they don’t take things for granted. As for me, it was my first time working with them, but they treated me well. I learnt that wherever you are one must be serious in what they do,” she said.

“Mama Deborah had to leave her tight schedule just to come and attend my launch. She recorded me for free and we did not pay her anything for the collaboration.”