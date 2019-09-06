Nox back home for album launch

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean musician Enock “Nox” Guni is back in the country to launch his latest 12-track album, The Surprise, courtesy of Werras Entertainment at Wood Sensation Club, LongCheng Plaza in Harare, tomorrow.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Ndinonyara hit-maker, who launched his music career in the early 2000s during the peak of the urban grooves movement, is one of the few artistes from the genre who has stood the test of time.

Nox told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday that he had maintained his original sound and trademark love theme.

“We have decided to come and launch the album home since charity begins at home. The album carries love themes as I continue to appreciate love through music, calling for couples and those in love to live in harmony, respect each other and avoid fighting when in relationships. Above all, people should not waste each other’s time when in relationships,” he said.

The Masvingo-born artiste said he included some English songs in order to communicate to those who did not understand his native language.

“On the album, I collaborated with dancehall singer Freeman on the track Vanotambisa and South African Tumelo on track Havanyare. I also did three songs with my brother, Tifa Guni, who is also the main producer of the album. GT Beats and United Kingdom-based Mr Kazz aka Mr Boomslang also feature on the album,” he said.

Nox said after the launch, there will be a series of concerts to promote the album at home and abroad.

He urged his fans to come in their numbers for the launch, promising some surprises at the event that will also be graced by socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

Fellow artistes, including Trevor Dongo, Diana Samkange, Roki, Shinsoman, Seh Calaz, Sniper Storm and Nutty O will perform at the event.