New twist to AFM fight

BY STAFF REPORTER
THE legal battle for control of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe is far from over with a faction led by Cossam Chiangwa appealing a recent High Court ruling which recognised Asher Madziyire as the legitimate church leader.
Chiangwa yesterday approached the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the High Court ruling.
He claimed the High Court erred in failing to note that Madziyire’s camp illegally tampered with the church’s constitution and had no locus standi to claim ownership of the church properties.
The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.
Related posts:
Cop escapes from detention
Black market rates fall as RBZ, banks in firing line
Aspiring Byo deputy mayor quits full-time job
Parly sues Motor City Toyota over undelivered vehicles
HIV-related prosecutions to be guided by best scientific evidence
Parents storm school, accuse teachers of participating in stayaway