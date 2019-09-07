New twist to AFM fight

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE legal battle for control of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe is far from over with a faction led by Cossam Chiangwa appealing a recent High Court ruling which recognised Asher Madziyire as the legitimate church leader.

Chiangwa yesterday approached the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the High Court ruling.

He claimed the High Court erred in failing to note that Madziyire’s camp illegally tampered with the church’s constitution and had no locus standi to claim ownership of the church properties.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.