Netizens react to Mugabe death

Former President Robert Mugabe has passed on 22 months after leaving stepping down from office, here are reactions from some netizens on Twitter.
Death of an African Icon.1st black leader of independent Zim.Complex & tainted figure for many.A hero to some, a despot to others.
Both Mugabe’s rule & removal represent opportunities squandered.
Will Zims mourn his passing or are they too busy struggling to survive?
#RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/b0QMGLkTCG
— Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) September 6, 2019
Mugabe remains a splitting image even in death. A hero to some, a depot to others.
Going through twitter feed & seeing his videos, I realize that few African Leaders will be able to articulate his call for an equal Africa in multilateral engagements eg UN #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/oEI79Tgib3
— Glen Dhliwayo 🇿🇼🇨🇳🇬🇧 ✪ (@GlenDhliwayo) September 6, 2019
Robert Gabriel Mugabe has died. #RIPMugabe
When an old man dies Africa, moans because the library has burnt ~ African Proverb. pic.twitter.com/Nyjz0638AZ
— Jerry Haas (@IamJerryHaas) September 6, 2019
Former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe has just passed in a Singapore hospital.
May the people of Zimbabwe find peace, strength and power to rebuild.#RobertMugabe#RIPMugabe
— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 6, 2019
Some will call him liberator. Some will call him oppressor. Both will probably be right… #RIPMugabe, may your victims and your followers find peace in your death
— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) September 6, 2019
The only attributes that we should be seeing from the African people and the rest of the Zimbos is how Robert Mugabe ruined the country. We should not normalize what he did even in his death. That has been our greatest hypocrisy. Mugabe was greedy and selfish. #RIPMugabe
— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 6, 2019
Costar Juta
Cde R G Mugabe is the only man in history who stood up against white supremacy, the architects of colonialism and masters of slavery.The man who eliminated and uprooted the root cause of colonialism- land-and gave it back to the natives- God given reaches.A leader who did not shy away from his principles, who got what he fought for, outspoken – fluent to a foreign language which become ours too. He showed us and the world that there is nothing like a special animal- in Zimbabwe we are all equal- colour is for clothes- just like animals they only differ in what they eat. Now its the time to take over his reigns and take the nation to greater prosperity.Viva Viva Cde Rg Mugabe- Fambai Zvakanaka- Go Well- RIP