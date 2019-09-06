Netizens react to Mugabe death

By newsday
- September 6, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, South Africa August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Former President Robert Mugabe has passed on 22 months after leaving stepping down from office, here are reactions from some netizens on Twitter.

1 Comment

  1. Costar Juta

    Cde R G Mugabe is the only man in history who stood up against white supremacy, the architects of colonialism and masters of slavery.The man who eliminated and uprooted the root cause of colonialism- land-and gave it back to the natives- God given reaches.A leader who did not shy away from his principles, who got what he fought for, outspoken – fluent to a foreign language which become ours too. He showed us and the world that there is nothing like a special animal- in Zimbabwe we are all equal- colour is for clothes- just like animals they only differ in what they eat. Now its the time to take over his reigns and take the nation to greater prosperity.Viva Viva Cde Rg Mugabe- Fambai Zvakanaka- Go Well- RIP

