Netizens react to Mugabe death

Former President Robert Mugabe has passed on 22 months after leaving stepping down from office, here are reactions from some netizens on Twitter.

Death of an African Icon.1st black leader of independent Zim.Complex & tainted figure for many.A hero to some, a despot to others.

Both Mugabe’s rule & removal represent opportunities squandered.

Will Zims mourn his passing or are they too busy struggling to survive?

#RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/b0QMGLkTCG — Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) September 6, 2019

Mugabe remains a splitting image even in death. A hero to some, a depot to others.

Going through twitter feed & seeing his videos, I realize that few African Leaders will be able to articulate his call for an equal Africa in multilateral engagements eg UN #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/oEI79Tgib3 — Glen Dhliwayo 🇿🇼🇨🇳🇬🇧 ✪ (@GlenDhliwayo) September 6, 2019

Robert Gabriel Mugabe has died. #RIPMugabe When an old man dies Africa, moans because the library has burnt ~ African Proverb. pic.twitter.com/Nyjz0638AZ — Jerry Haas (@IamJerryHaas) September 6, 2019

Former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe has just passed in a Singapore hospital. May the people of Zimbabwe find peace, strength and power to rebuild.#RobertMugabe#RIPMugabe — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 6, 2019

Some will call him liberator. Some will call him oppressor. Both will probably be right… #RIPMugabe, may your victims and your followers find peace in your death — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) September 6, 2019