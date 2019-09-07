Mutare losing 67% treated water

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE City Council is losing 67% of its treated water through leakages and illegal water connections, a Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) official has said.

Zimcodd programme officer, Tafadzwa Chikumbu told a public finance management reform indaba in Mutare this week that the findings were contained in a recent public service delivery report on local municipalities.

“You are losing a lot of water to leakages. There is also the issue of illegal water connections which is affecting Mutare City Council,” he said

“I think Mutare needs to address these issues very quickly to become a better city.”

Chikumbu added that about 15 000 waters meters in the eastern border city were not functional resulting in the local authority failing to collect revenue.

Deputy mayor Kudakwashe Chisango said council was seized with the matter.

“The issue of water leakages and illegal connections was raised before and we have come up with corrective measures so that the water challenges will be an issue of the past,” he said

“On water meters, something is also being done to address that issue.”