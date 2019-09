Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe has died aged 95. The death was announced by his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa who mourned him as an “icon of liberation.”

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa wrote.

Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state before his resignation in 2017, was the only leader Zimbabweans knew since independence in 1980.