MSU student pens short story, poetry collection

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A 20-YEAR-OLD Midlands State University (MSU) student Mandhla Ashley Mavolwane has penned a collection of short stories and poems themed around the subject of psychology.

Mavolwane, whose stage name is The Psycho Poet, said his writings were meant to inform, enlighten and educate people on the pressing issues of life.

The compilation, Ghetto Symphony, was published by Mwanaka Media and Publishing this year.

The book’s content speaks of restrictions faced by ordinary people daily and projects innovative ideas to overcome the dark cloud hovering above the future of Zimbabwe.

“I wouldn’t say I chose to be a writer, I was given an advert back in 2016 that was a call for submissions for poetry and short stories. I submitted three poems and one of them got selected, that’s when I decided to venture into writing,” Mavolwane said.

Copies of the book are purchased on the Amazon or African Books Collective websites. He said hard copies were also available in the bookshops and also one can get a copy of the book direct from him.

“I am aiming at officially launching the book early next year when I release my next collection titled The Politics of Life. It will be double book launch,” Mavolwane said. — SowetanLive