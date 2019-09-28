Mother Chimuka’s Don’t Vhunduka tops charts

gospel music sermon:with The Master

POPULARLY known by her stage name Mother Chimuka (pictured), Zambia-based local gospel diva Tracy Chimuka’s track song Don’t Vhunduka is now topping the charts on one of Zimbabwe’s most respected gospel music programmes.

Mother Chimuka, who is easily identified by her fans from the animated video for her hit song Taropafadzwa, now has four albums under her belt since 2013 when she released her debut, the 13-track Hossana.

Don’t Vhunduka, her latest album, has 15 tracks made up of a variety of genres from “hill songs”, reggae, house, R&B and African contemporary, meeting the taste of all ages.

In the hit song Don’t Vhunduka, she advises those facing any challenge not to be quick to anger, but be quick to listen, and slow to speak.

“Panicking can result in serious disaster, calm down,” she advised.

Mother Chimuka’s journey in gospel music was rocky as her “enemies in the ministry threw stones at her”.

However, she did not retaliate and instead took the stones and built an altar and it is on this altar that she sings and preaches the Word.

“They helped me discover that worship is my gift, my call, my purpose. They thought they had buried me, they just didn’t know I was a seed. They inspired me to spread the Word to the world.” she said.

“In God you are a victor, you can face anything. There are times when things get tough, but joy comes in the morning, everything has its own time.”

She pointed out that in her music career she does not seek to be different even though her fans may find her different.

“All I want is to serve His Word accordingly in this era, some came served and went, some we are still serving, we will leave at God’s time, some will come after us and serve and His Word will remain as it is, it does not change.”

Music has taught her to be patient and by reading God’s Word more, the gospel diva has grown spiritually and is still growing.

“It has taught me to mould my character before I present myself to His people. My fans respond through Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

“They say my music gives them hope and strength during times of sorrow. It uplifts them when they are down. The feeling that they are far away from me yet we worship and praise together and make an impact in their spiritual life gives me a reason to keep going.”

All this would have been difficult without the support of her husband who funds her music projects and the encouragement she receives from her son Eugin and her two daughters.

Mother Chimuka’s music is found on YouTube, online stores, iTunes and Spotify, among others.