Minor dies after rape attempt

A BABY died when a Mvurwi woman jumped off a moving vehicle as she tried to escape from two men who were allegedly trying to rape her.

By Simbarashe Sithole

The woman had boarded a lift on an unregistered white Honda CRV vehicle which was travelling to Centenary last Friday.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are looking for two men who are reported to be using a white Honda CRV in targeting female passengers,” he said.

“The current case was recorded at the 93km peg along the Mazowe-Centenary Road, where a female passenger was fondled by one of the suspects in a rape attempt. The woman, who was carrying her baby, jumped off the moving vehicle and trapped her baby to death upon landing.”

Mundembe said the suspects did not stop their vehicle, with the woman sustaining serious head injuries.

“She was then picked by a Good Samaritan who rushed her to St Albert’s Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment,” he said.

According to the police, cases of unregistered taxi assailants were mushrooming in the province following the recent arrest of four suspects that were using the same modus operandi.

“These cases are on the increase in the province. We are, therefore, urging people to desist from hiking unlicensed cars. Rather, they should use public transport. We are also appealing for information leading to the suspects’ whereabouts. Anyone with a clue should report to the nearest police station,” Mundembe said.