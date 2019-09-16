Mesi readies new album

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

SUNGURA artiste Paradzai Mesi will launch his forthcoming album Chenjera Kukangira Pakatsvira Dzimwe on September 19 at Eastpoint in Harare, his manager Andy Jusa has said.

Mesi featured two of his children on the album.

Jusa told NewsDay Life & Style that the Njerama Boys’ 11th six-track album was recorded at Diamond Studios and produced by Bothwell Nyamhondera at his Bon-yam Studios.

The album, he said, was themed on social issues including the need for people to keep their families and homes intact and the importance of working for their families and ensuring a better future for their children.

“The album mainly speaks to the livelihood of the people, what they do and what they encounter,” he said.

Jusa said Mesi’s sons Webster (15) and Willis (17) handled the guitars and the vocals on the new offering.

The six tracks on the new offering are Swerakuenda, Rega Ndisanoenda, Zambuko, Upenyu Ibhora, Asiyathu Iri Munyanja and Zuva Rabuda.

Jusa said Mesi, who fronts the Njerama Boys, was mostly inspired people’s lives.

“Sometimes when he moves around he observes how people survive, he then writes a song about them, how they are coping and managing their families,” Jusa said.

He added that artistes including Sulumani Chimbetu, Progress Chipfumo, Somandla Ndebele, Leonard Zhakata, Franco Slomo, Batsirai Chinyanga, Mark Ngwazi and Tendai Dembo will also perform at the album launch from 7pm till late.