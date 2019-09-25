Mental patient kills septuagenarian, acquitted

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 33-YEAR-OLD Mberengwa man, who fatally struck a 72-year-old man in September 2015, has been acquitted of murder after the High Court considered his mental history.

Passmore Hove of Magomana village, Chief Mataruse, Mberengwa was yesterday referred back to Mlondolozi Prison for further treatment after High Court judge

Justice Maxwell Takuva ruled that he had a documented history of mental illness.

Justice Takuva ruled that Hove could not be legally held responsible for his actions at the time he killed Wilson Mabwe.

In his ruling, Justice Takuva relied on a psychiatrist’s report produced by Elena Poskotchinova at Mlondolozi Mental Hospital, which confirmed Hove’s mental history.

It was the State’s case that on September 22, 2015 at around 10pm, Hove went to deceased’s homestead in the company of his wife, sister and two-month-old son.

The purpose of the visit was to consult deceased’s wife, Grace Manyike, a spiritual healer, on Hove’s mental condition.

While in the kitchen hut, Hove suddenly rose and accused everyone present of being witches who wanted to kill him.

The court heard that he blocked the door before picking a stone which he threw into the hut, leading to the three women to escape through the door to hide in the nearby bush.

Mabwe, who was asleep in the other hut, heard the commotion and came out to investigate.

Hove struck him with a brick moulder, leading to his death the following day at Zvishavane Hospital.

A report was made to the police, leading to Hove’s arrest.