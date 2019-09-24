MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has justified its perennial poor electoral performance in rural areas across the country, accusing Zanu PF of using State resources, particularly food aid to manipulate rural voters.
The MDC performed badly at the weekend where its candidate, Derick Charamba, was thumped by the Zanu PF candidate Clemence Chiduwa in the Zaka East parliamentary by-election, with the ruling party candidate garnering 7 119 votes against the MDC’s paltry 1 518.
Zaka East was forced into a by-election after the death of Caston Gumbwanda (Zanu PF) in June this year.
Zanu PF also clinched the Lupane by-election in August, as well as two council by-elections, but lost the urban Glen View seat to the MDC, continuing with its dominance in rural constituencies that have formed the backbone of its rule since independence.
With the economic hardships the country is facing under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, observers had hoped the MDC would turn the heat on the ruling party and grab anything on offer.
The poor electoral show by the opposition party has left many questions on its ability to turn the tables on Zanu PF in the 2023 elections.
But MDC secretary for elections Jacob Mafume said the party was planning to roll out educational programmes before the 2023 polls to educate rural voters so that they avoid being manipulated by Zanu PF.
He said it was the manipulation of the rural people by the Zanu PF-led government that was creating such voting patterns.
“They (rural voters) are under siege economically, the headmen are chief whips of Zanu PF and the villages are being threatened that if they vote for the opposition, the will be denied food handouts,” Mafume said.
“There is no food in the rural areas, no money, the people rely on government and donor handouts which they are made to believe are coming from Zanu PF.”
Mafume said the opposition party has identified the manipulation patterns and will educate the rural folk, create alternatives, delink State process from political party processes and come 2023, the opposition will be able to reverse the voting patterns.
On allegations that the opposition was losing because it had no strong grassroots structures, Mafume said: “Zanu PF is not using any structure, but was using government institutions such as the police, District Development Fund to manipulate the rural people.
“Even the Zanu PF structures are hungry, and have no money, they have to rely on the government on social welfare.”
Tinowaziwa
Pathetic excuse by a clueless puppet party.
Ignatius Ruvinga
Comment…Mafume you seem to forget that rural people are the most sober and educated on issues. First the issue of sanctions is genocide to them. They live in that genocide, it is your party which campaigned for sanctions. You party has never called for the removal mean while you just brush aside the issue. Secondly, Zanu pf is theirs they fund it they form their Gov and they eat from their gov. How you hope to alienate the owner of gov from his gov remains to be seen. To become a destitute of ownership. kkkkkkkkkkk.
Farai J Nhire.
Mdc does not have any legitimate votes even in urban areas because their support comes from the suffering of people which they inflict on the people through the mobilisation of sanctions from western former colonisers hopping they will be, in the unlikely event that they will one day rule this country, ask their western racist friends to lift them. The so called opposition is not an opposition at all as they brazenly front the interests of former colonisers and I wonder why such a retrogressive and abominable organisation which works against constitutional requirements and order should not be barned! The opposition has no reason to believe they must be voted into power. The Mdc has no meaningful ideology except formenting anarchy in hope of direct millitary intervention by the americans and europeans. I wonder how many of our fellow citizens realise that the opposition has trained armed rebells with the help of ex rodies and former colonisers with the hope of unleashing them on our nation one of these days!
Murinyu
The bible says at James 4:4,”Anyone who tries to be a friend of the world is an enemy of God”. So if people continue to place their hopes in earthling man or nobles they will never succeed but people must turn to God for salvation. The world is fast coming to an end and events taking place are signs that the new world is on the horizon.
Murinyu
You will hope forever if you put your trust in nobles
Hayibo.
Mafume said: “Zanu PF is not using any structure “Even the Zanu PF structures are hungry, and have no money, they have to rely on the government on social welfare.” This is a comment from a confused spokesman . MDC has no clue as to why they are being beaten and so will continue to be beaten . Remember when the Late Tsvangirai ( may his soul rest in eternal peace )failed to see how they are being beaten and said “tarohwa nezveusiku “. MDC has no supporters and hence no structure . MDC thinks sympathizers are supporters but thats not how politics is played . Stop the idea of trying to educate Zanu PF’s already educated rural supporters because its a waste of your resources . If you have a clue of how you want to run this country just tell the nation . Zvenyu zvekutengesa nguruve irimusaga hazvishandi .