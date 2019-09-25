Marerwa bounces back on theatre

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

THE Seke Mutema hitmaker Noel Marerwa, who also made a name in theatre, is set to bounce back with a new play titled Harsh Realities that is set to be presented at the St John’s Cultural Centre on Saturday.

Noel Marerwa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the St John’s theatre production was set to be presented in “a very skilful way” that has not been seen before in his previous works that include Ganyau Express.

Marerwa said the play interrogated a contest between two spiritual beings — the God of Abraham and the devil together with his agents — in a development not familiar in local theatre.

“The play interrogates an area which is not usually visited by playwrights, goblins and black magic. The play seeks to answer questions like; do goblins exist?

Do they run families as demigods? Can juju be used to win a woman’s heart and can the devil and his agents be a match to God?” Marerwa quipped.

The playwright said the production is performed by pupils at St Johns, with the storyline centred on Lisa Soda, who plays Chiedza.

“The performance is exceptional in that unlike other productions the scriptwriter has done before, it will be prepared in an actual homestead at their cultural centre at the school,” he said.

“Harsh Realities is unique in the sense that it is not performed on a conventional stage in a hall. It is performed on an actual homestead with three huts and a granary.”

The aim of the drama, he said, was to equip students with acting, directing and play writing skills and make them discover themselves at an early stage.