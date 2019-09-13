Manyowa set for UK show

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

TRENDING gospel songbird Janet Manyowa (pictured) has been unstoppable since hitting the good times a few years ago.

As her fairy tale roller coaster train ride continues, she will be performing at the Women in Gospel Concert at the King’s House in Bedford, United Kingdom on September 21.

Manyowa will be part of a stellar line up of artistes who include UK-based Zimbabwean gospel artistes Jane Doka, Sharon Manatsa and Rudo Gombah.

Manyowa told NewsDay Life & Style that she will use the concert to reach out to her fans abroad.

The gospel music show, organised by Manatsa Music and Friends in Christ, is designed to bring together female gospel musicians in praise and worship.

The award-winning musician told NewsDay Life & Style that she expects to delight her fans abroad as they perform and worship at the same time.

“We are expecting it to be an awesome worshipping time with the United Kingdom fans and we are very excited as a team and at the same time we are ready to roll. We are promising fireworks,” she said.

“I will be performing alongside other UK-based Zimbabwean female gospel artistes and we are promising a top notch performance that will light up the city. This is important as we look forward to reach out to fans abroad.”

The musician, who just returned from Johannesburg, also took to Twitter and posted her picture with Idols SA performer Margret Motsag who she said she had worked with on several songs as a backing vocalist.

“We were in Johannesburg and we met Margret Motsage. She is one of the big names at Idos SA and also a vocal coach and we have a relationship that dates way back and she is one of our main backing vocalists and we were just catching up with her,” the Nyasha Nengoni hitmaker said.

Manyowa, who ventured into mainstream gospel music in 2014 after recording her debut single, Amazing God, has over the past few years gained significant traction in the industry.

She won the Best Gospel Newcomer award in 2015, paving the way for several other awards and her music has topped gospel music charts on the local scene.