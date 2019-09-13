Manyowa set for UK show

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA
TRENDING gospel songbird Janet Manyowa (pictured) has been unstoppable since hitting the good times a few years ago.
As her fairy tale roller coaster train ride continues, she will be performing at the Women in Gospel Concert at the King’s House in Bedford, United Kingdom on September 21.
Manyowa will be part of a stellar line up of artistes who include UK-based Zimbabwean gospel artistes Jane Doka, Sharon Manatsa and Rudo Gombah.
Manyowa told NewsDay Life & Style that she will use the concert to reach out to her fans abroad.
The gospel music show, organised by Manatsa Music and Friends in Christ, is designed to bring together female gospel musicians in praise and worship.
The award-winning musician told NewsDay Life & Style that she expects to delight her fans abroad as they perform and worship at the same time.
“We are expecting it to be an awesome worshipping time with the United Kingdom fans and we are very excited as a team and at the same time we are ready to roll. We are promising fireworks,” she said.
“I will be performing alongside other UK-based Zimbabwean female gospel artistes and we are promising a top notch performance that will light up the city. This is important as we look forward to reach out to fans abroad.”
The musician, who just returned from Johannesburg, also took to Twitter and posted her picture with Idols SA performer Margret Motsag who she said she had worked with on several songs as a backing vocalist.
“We were in Johannesburg and we met Margret Motsage. She is one of the big names at Idos SA and also a vocal coach and we have a relationship that dates way back and she is one of our main backing vocalists and we were just catching up with her,” the Nyasha Nengoni hitmaker said.
Manyowa, who ventured into mainstream gospel music in 2014 after recording her debut single, Amazing God, has over the past few years gained significant traction in the industry.
She won the Best Gospel Newcomer award in 2015, paving the way for several other awards and her music has topped gospel music charts on the local scene.
sive nyakona
Good day readers, I am writing this comment with a grateful heart to testify of my dealing with Mama Hope the greatest and real spiritual healer, who helped to save my marriage. A few months back, my beloved husband had no time for me and the kids, he paid more attention to his mistress than he does to his wife and kids. Sometimes I would want to file for divorce but after a long time thinking about it, I would always change my mind because I didn’t want my kids to have a broken family. I was out of idea on how to make my marriage a happy one, so I thought of getting spiritual help because of the spiritual controls the physical. So I had to search online for a spiritual healer to help me save my marriage, but I did not get any useful solution for all they were after was my money. I almost gave up on everything and just kept enduring all the pains my husband was making go through with the kids more so without any help from his family too since it was not that fine way back home. On one faithful morning, I decided to give my mom a call and told her how I was tired of everything going in my life and was done with being patient. She then came up with my very last idea on contacting a spiritual healer that her friend had referred her to some time back when she had the same problem, this time she directed me to a woman called Mama Hope(+27635876438), I contacted her and she told me not to even worry she will handle it, she sent some materials for me and directed me on how I should use them as she made the prayers.
Surprisingly I saw changes in my husband after 3 nights of doing as she had instructed me. It was like a miracle, in fact, it was a miracle, I never knew my husband had even ever been romantic, until after making the spiritual prayers by Mama Hope, he said he was not in had not been in his right mind and was even begging for forgiveness, it was all funny to me at first but later I realized all thank was to Mama Hope.
So my dear in case you are having and life struggles and feel like giving up, it’s never late in life, kindly Call or Whatsapp Mama Hope on +27635876438, she will deliver you with her prayers.