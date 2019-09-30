Manica Diamonds knock out Chicken Inn

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN INN . . . . . . . . . (0)1

MANICA DIAMONDS . . . (1)1

Manica Diamonds won 6-5 on penalty shoot-out

MANICA Diamonds progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after beating Chicken Inn in a first round tie that went to a penalty shoot-out at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The match had ended 1-all in regulation time after Partson Jaure had put Manica Diamonds in the lead 25 minutes into the match before Chicken Inn equalised 10 minutes into the second half.

The Mutare-based side have become a thorn in Chicken Inn’s flesh after beating them 2-0 at the same venue in a league match two weeks ago.

Goallkeeper Tafadzwa Dube was the toast of the day after saving two spot kicks from Simon Munawa and Ben Nyahunzvi while Phakamani Dube blasted his kick over the cross bar.

Takunda Jeffery, Stanley Ngala, Jaure, Peace Makaha, Nelson Tachi and Carlton Munzabwa converted for Manica Diamonds.

Obriel Chirinda, who had a good game, George Majika, Innocent Mucheneka, goalkeeper Pride Zendera and Nyasha Gurende converted for the Gamecocks.

Zendera saved two of Manica Diamonds’ penalty kicks from Stephen Sibanda and Lawrence Masibera.

Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa was a happy man.

“The game was okay. We played according to plan and we went into the penalty shoot-out which we win. That was good for us,” he said.

His counterpart Joey Antipas said: “Losing in a lottery is one of those things. Some players freeze up when it comes to taking penalties. We just move on and turn our focus on the league games. Manica Diamonds had the edge over us in the lottery; they had experienced players who took their penalties away.”

Since the return of the Chibuku Super Cup in 2014, Chicken Inn have not gone beyond the first round.

Teams

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Dube, N Gurende, B Nyahunzvi, M Jackson, Joe Nyabinde, G Majika, S Munawa, O Chirinda, C Matawu (N Mutatiwa 74′), M Gaki (I Mucheneka 81′)

Manica Diamonds: T Dube, L Masibera, P Jaure, C Munzambwa, P Makaha, T Jeffrey, L Jesi (S Sibanda 75′), T Mamvura (N Tachi 69′) K Gurure (I Lawe 59′), B Marere, S Ngala