MaNgwenya scoops debut award

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

MUSICIAN Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange, who doubles up as a spiritual counsellor, is over the moon after scooping her first ever award courtesy of the Zuri Africa Zimbabwe programme, run by Vivacity, which honoured her for her role in upholding the country’s heritage.

MaNgwenya, who ventured into the industry as a replacement for 2BG’s Rutendo Muchirahondo in 2004 before going solo and deviating to Afro-jazz, has produced many top notch songs and established herself as a fluent mbira player.The songbird told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that she felt honoured.

“I definitely felt so honoured because it is my first award even after so many years in the industry. Most times I got into awards, I would just end up at nominees’ stage. But this award of recognition has really made me feel honoured and it is a personal lesson that even when it seems like you are not being appreciated by people around you, it is a matter of time,” she said.

She said she owed her success to her family and friends that have moulded her into the musician she has become. MaNgwenya said the award would have a strong impact on her career as a musician and a Zimbabwe cultural ambassador because it is visible recognition of the good things she is doing in promoting arts and culture.

The musician, who rebranded in 2014 at a launch party dubbed “Daina Samkange the Past, MaNgwenya the Future” is currently riding on her latest offering titled Kumandinde, released in April this year.

Meanwhile, the songbird also disclosed she was also into large-scale farming and is working on establishing a brand which will pack traditional foods.

Vivacity Arts Association director Eutychus Chamunorwa said the award was meant to motivate and appreciate people championing traditional culture in the country.

Chamunorwa confirmed MaNgwenya had been given a Zuri Africa Zimbabwe role model award, which would be handed over to the musician on September 28 at the Zuri Africa Zimbabwe finals at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre.