Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

A BUHERA man is lucky to escape a prison term after he stole a donkey from his brother-in-law before selling it to raise money to entertain his girlfriend.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Proud Kuzipa (25), of Gadzai village under Chief Chamutsa in Buhera, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to stocktheft when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years.

Nembaware arrived at that sentence after the complainant, Rodger Nyathi, who is Kuzipa’s in-law, had withdrawn the matter as the two had reached an out-of-court settlement.

Asked why he stole the donkey, Kuzipa said he wanted money to cater for his pregnant girlfriend who had eloped.

“I was desperate because my girlfriend had just eloped, and I had nothing at all to take care of her. So, I decided to take my brother in-law’s donkey and sold it to raise money to take care of her,” Kuzipa said.

Prosecutor Chipo Nyasha told the court that on July 7, at around 8am, Nyathi let out his four donkeys to the grazing area, leaving them unattended with the intention of collecting them in the afternoon.

Kuzipa went to the grazing land and found the donkeys and drove one of them away to his homestead were he penned it.

He later sold it to another villager, Edmore Mucharata.

Nyathi, however, returned around 5pm and found one of his donkeys missing and searched for it to no avail.

He launched an investigation and recovered it at Mucharata’s homestead.

Upon questioning him, Mucharata implicated Kuzipa and the matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.

The donkey was valued at

$150.