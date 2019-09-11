Man found dead in car

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BULAWAYO residents yesterday discovered a dead man inside a locked car in the central business district, in a suspected murder case.

The man’s trousers were unzipped and his head was wounded.

Witnesses who spoke to Southern Eye at the scene at the corner of 14th Avenue and George Silundika Street said the car had been parked at the site since Thursday last week and no one noticed that there was a dead man inside.

When Southern Eye visited the scene, police officers had removed the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Witnesses said the man was seated in the front passenger seat. The car in question had no number plates and its ownership had not yet been verified.

Witnesses said they suspected that the man might have been killed and locked inside the car.

“The car doors were all locked and windows closed, but the car keys were found inside the car,” one witness said.

“His pair of trousers was unzipped and the belt loose. He was injured on his left side of the head.”

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could not be reached for comment.