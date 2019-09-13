Leeknotic eyes bigger audience

BY SINDISO DUBE

AFTER his latest music video for My Babe was recently premiered on Channel O, musician Leroy “Leeknotic” Mhike has vowed to penetrate more international platforms with his music in a bid to attract greater attention.

The afro-pop track featuring Amvis is off Leeknotic’s upcoming five-track EP which he is yet to name.

The video, directed by award-winning videographer Andy Cutta, made its debut on Spanking New and now it has found its way onto the Channel O rotation and Africa Hot 20 chart show.

Leeknotic featured on Sandra Ndebele’s Tshibilika and Bayeke which were both directed by Andy Cutta.

The musician said the latest video had set a benchmark for their works.

“It’s one of our achievements (Leeknotic and Amvis) that we feel is a start to open more doors of taking our music globally and into the ears of an international audience. We both have been on other people’s videos as cameos and features but for now we are focusing on releasing our own music and growing from that,” he said.

Leeknotic said their aim was to put their music on platforms where other international acts converge and where music is accessed by a greater audience.

“It’s like we have set a benchmark for ourselves. After Channel O, Trace and MTV Base are next. Soon, we will be showcasing on those channels with amazing videos and music,” he said.

Born in Harare, Leeknotic had a stint in Botswana and South Africa before coming back to Bulawayo where he rose to fame under Afro Platinum Music after releasing Gqom and house music before relocating to Harare.