Leaders react on Mugabe death

By newsday
- September 6, 2019

mugabe

Leaders from the continent have taken to Twitter mourning the passing on of former President Robert Mugabe.

Here are the reactions.

Related posts:

Bonne makes plans clear
Vic Falls residents breathe fire over axed mayor
Gweru woman in trouble over non-existent stand
‘Jah Prayzah not selfish’
Rural entrepreneurs featured at ZAS
Chamisa fires Vic Falls mayor

1 Comment

  1. Pst Chihonya.

    nothing to say but ‘pabve zino rave vende chipanga mazano vaenda ‘ may God comforts us fellow Zimbabweans. To our father rest in peace and be apologetic to us for every mistakes we made. AMEN.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *