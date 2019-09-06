Leaders react on Mugabe death

Leaders from the continent have taken to Twitter mourning the passing on of former President Robert Mugabe.

Here are the reactions.

Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

There’s so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 6, 2019

I'm saddened by the passing of our martyr & giant of the African Revolution cde President Robert Mugabe. Let's continue the fight & protect his legacy. We must not allow our enemies to tell us how to remember him; we know our heroes. May his soul rest in revolutionary peace. pic.twitter.com/wpvQm3Waf0 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2019

"On behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and the People of Zimbabwe following the death of former President Robert Mugabe." ~ H.E. Uhuru Kenyattahttps://t.co/yuooPwrxZI — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 6, 2019

A dark cloud has enveloped Zimbabwe and beyond. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord! pic.twitter.com/GGbw8c1poS — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 6, 2019

The EFF sends its revolutionary and heartfelt condolences on the passing of President Robert Mugabe. May the family, close friends, ZANU-PF and the people of Zimbabwe be comforted. #RIPRobertMugabe pic.twitter.com/VbSItmN5Km — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 6, 2019

Zorora Murugare VaMugabe! You fought your battles, refused to bow down to imperialist bullies! Pamberi Nehondo! pic.twitter.com/CHWC5gEuDt — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 6, 2019

We learned this morning about the passing on of former President of Zimbabwe , Robert Mugabe . We extend our sincere condolences to the people of Zimbabwe and his family . He was not only a leader of Zimbabwe but a revolutionary and fiery leader of all of us in the continent . — Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 6, 2019