Kwekwe to host 10th expo

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE Midlands town of Kwekwe is set to host its annual expo from September 26 to 28, with at least 100 exhibitors having confirmed participation at the event aimed at promoting investment in the city.

Kwekwe Expo chairperson Eric Musesengwe said Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company chief executive officer John Musekiwa is expected to be the guest of honour at the event.

“In addition to the exhibition of local exhibitors this year, the Bulawayo Polytechnic and PSMAS are coming to showcase themselves and join the Kwekwe citizens

in celebrating the 10-year-old event,” Musesengwe said in a statement.