Kart racing returns to Donnybrook

By Freeman Makopa

The country’s top junior and senior drivers will battle for honours in a karting race meet scheduled for Donnybrook Park in Harare on September 22.

At least 15 drivers are expected to compete in three different classes in a sport that is regarded as the breeding ground for all motor sport genres.

Sables karting vice-chairman Adrian Watt told Newsday Sport that all was in place to host the race.

“We have all logistics in place and we are happy that all the competitors are looking forward to the competition, because we are only left with three meets this year. The drivers will be fighting for honours in three classes namely minirok, cardet and rotax 125cc and each will consist of three rounds.

Karting is a variant of motorsport and is commonly perceived as the stepping stone to the higher ranks of motorsports.

Zimbabwe has four classes of karts which include cadets which is the youngest class for six to 12-year-olds, the minirok is open to ages from eight to 13, the class uses slightly larger karts than the cadet.

Junior Rotax: This class is for drivers who are aged between 12 to 16 years old.

Drivers above 16 years old participate in the Senior Rotax Max Class.

Watt bemoaned lack of financial assistance to upgrade the tracks which do not meet international standards.

“We are appealing for sponsorship from the (Sport) ministry to upgrade our tracks so that they meet international standards and if we do that we will be able to invite other countries such as South Africa.”