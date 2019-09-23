International theatre festival beckons

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

THE five-day Mitambo International Theatre Festival, which will run under the theme Emerge from October 8 to 12, will feature an exciting line-up of local and international acts representing 14 countries.

Event organiser Michelle Dhube told NewsDay Life & Style that the theme captures the emergence of theatre and thespians in the country.

“The theme Emerge is basically representing the emergence of theatre and theatre artists in Zimbabwe and the world at large. It also represents the coming to life of theatre,” she said.

Dhube said the festival will encompass symposiums, presentations, workshops, discussions and performances. Plays from local and international theatre will also be showcased at various venues including Reps Theatre, Jasen Mpepho Little Theatre and the University of Zimbabwe.

“International players, including Kasba Arghya from India, will display the Indian version of Macbeth, Divas Comedy Show and theatrical performances of the Bible are some of the plays expected at the festival,” she said.

“We are expecting to host 14 international countries, namely Belgium, Brazil, Botswana, Canada, Switzerland, India, Israel, Mozambique, Iran, Pakistan, Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria, Malawi and Italy.”

Dhube said local performers will be drawn from different parts if the country and will include Great Zimbabwe University and Lupane State University.

“We will be having about 29 theatre productions, excluding high schools, which will have to confirm as they still wait to hear from their ministry. These 29 productions are just the performances. Workshops and paper presentations are about 10,” she said.

“The theatre festival is done to capture all ages from early years to the elderly.”