How Chikare Village became open defecation free

The Sanitation Action Group

Fifty-two per cent of rural communities in Zimbabwe practice open defecation. In response, UNICEF is supporting the Government of Zimbabwe to implement a Rural WASH Programme (RWP) entitled “Support to Improve Water and Sanitation in Rural areas – Zimbabwe”, with support from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) through its Department for International Development (DfID). The overall goal of this RWP is to contribute to reduced burden of diarrhoeal diseases, and improve productivity for over 4 million people, including men, women, children and the vulnerable in 42 rural districts in all 8 rural provinces of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has had a long history of supply driven sanitation programs. However, demand led sanitation has had remarkable success. Demand-led sanitation approach has been piloted in all 8 rural provinces with UNICEF support and a total of 3,364 ODF communities have been achieved in a total of 45 districts were achieved over the period 2012-2018. UNICEF supported the training of selected community structures on Sanitation Focused Participatory Health & Hygiene Promotion(SafPHHE) and they formed Sanitation Action Groups that works with the rest of the community to understand and analyse their situation, promote good sanitation and hygiene practices and the community takes the initiative to become open defecation-free.

The Environmental Health Technicians from MoHCC trained local builders how to construct latrines and provided guidance on construction ofpot-racks, refuse pits and tippy taps. Vulnerable families like Teresa’s were assisted with subsidized cement to build their latrines.

The triggering session brought home to Teresa the connection between open defecation and illness. Previously, she did not know the risk in allowing her young children to crawl or walk barefoot and put things in their mouths without washing their hands.

“Before l built my latrine in 2017, it was normal for any of my household members to have a stomach ache, l recall in 2015 my 9-year-old son almost died of diarrhea. In most cases, after defecating in the open, I would not wash my hands. I also used to wash my dishes on the ground where my chickens and goats would defecate,” said Teresa.

Teresa points to a plastic container with water hanging from a wooden crossbar, with a make-shift string lever. “To complement my new toilet, SAG taught me how to build my chigubu gear [tippy-tap]. Located outside the latrine, Teresa’s family uses it to wash their hands after using the toilet, something they never used to do before.