Gwidzima takes another shot at Welsh Open

TEENAGE squash sensation Ryan Gwidzima will for the second time take part in the Welsh Open this time in the Under-15 boys’ category in the competition that starts today and ends on Sunday at Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Gwidzima (13) is in his second year in the United Kingdom for senior school which he started on Monday at Wycliffe College. The squash protégé, who made waves on arrival in Europe last year in August, will be representing his school at the competition.

The Ryan Gwidzima Trust, which facilitated his move to one of the best squash schools in the world, confirmed the Zimbabwe Junior Sportsman of The Year will be taking part in the tournament.

He left the country on August 25 after he had returned for the holidays after completing junior school at Wycliffe.

“On September 6, he (Ryan) plays in the Welsh Junior Open, this year in the Under-15 age group. As Ryan’s birthday is in November, he will have two years of competing in this age group as he is 13 now. We all wish him well,” the trust said.

In September last year, Gwidzima announced his arrival in Europe by finishing ninth in the Welsh Junior Open in the Under-13 boys’ category, losing to the eventual winner Abdallah Eissa of England 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-1).

Gwidzima also clinched the Hungarian Junior Open Boys’ Under-13 title in October.

He also won the England Squash North West Junior Under-13 boys championships at the National Squash Centre in Manchester, England.

In November, Gwidzima clinched the Under-13 Pontefract Junior Open and when he turned 13, he was ranked number 53 in Europe in the Under-15 age group.