Gokwe man rapes daughter (13) as son (4) watches

BY Brenna Matendere

A 45-year-old man from Gokwe South has been arrested on charges of raping his 13-year-old daughter in front of his four-year-old son.

This was heard yesterday when the accused (name withheld) appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Phathekile Msipa charged with one count of rape.

Prosecutor Michael Ndoro told court that on July 14 this year, at around 4pm, the accused went to the kitchen where his daughter was doing household chores while her younger brother was seated in the same room. The accused allegedly grabbed the complainant and raped her, while her brother was watching.

The two minors had been left in the custody of their father after their mother went to Gokwe town centre for shopping.

“After the incident, the complainant kept crying for help, which prompted her neighbour to rush to the scene. After enquiring what had happened, the neighbour accompanied her to the police station where a report was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused,” the prosecutor said.

The accused, who was not represented, denied the charge and was remanded in custody to Monday next week.