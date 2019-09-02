Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl from Bluffhill low-density suburb in Hararelost her mind after she was allegedly hit by her mother with a brick on the head for asking her to mark her homework.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with ill-treating her daughter.

She was granted $200 bail and was remanded to September 12.

The complainant is a Grade 7 pupil at a school in the same neighbourhood.

It is the State’s case that during the holiday of April this year, the complainant’s uncle told her to take her books and study.

She took an Agriculture textbook which had an exercise assignment at the back page and completed the assignment. She then asked her uncle to mark the assignment. The uncle declined, saying he had only told her to read, not to write anything.

The State alleges the uncle then took an electric cable to whip her. She ran away and sought refuge at her neighbour’s house.

The following day, the neighbour took the complainant back home and handed her over to her mother, who allegedly assaulted the minor with fists, before taking a brick and striking her in the occiput.

The little girl was only rescued by neighbours. She developed a deep cut and became mentally unstable.

The complainant ran away from home again as a result of the assault and sought refuge at a church member’s residence, who then sent her to her grandmother in Mutoko.

The complainant’s mother then visited the Department of Social Welfare for help, leading to her arrest.