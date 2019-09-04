Gender commission to roll out consultative progamme

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) is set to roll out a national consultative programme on equal representation of women in politics amid indications that there was growing frustration over lack of implementation of the women’s constitutional quota before it lapses in 2023.

The commission had set to start the consultative meetings with Bulawayo yesterday but these were postponed to a further date to be advised in due course.

In a notice sent to stakeholders, ZGC chief executive officer Virginia Muwanigwa said the advocacy initiatives were meant to ensure that women in all provinces were empowered.

“In line with its mandate, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission is leading advocacy initiatives aimed at engendering the constitutional and legislative framework to facilitate equal representation of women in politics and decision making,” Muwanigwa said.

“As part of its advocacy initiatives, the commission intends to carry out provincial dialogues to share and consult on electoral and constitutional reforms to increase women participation in politics and decision making positions.”

Muwanigwa said one of the objectives is to advocate and lobby for 50/50 representation in politics and decision making platforms.

She said specific objectives of the consultations were to share with, and consult, all the provinces on electoral and constitutional reforms to increase women’s participation in politics and national decision making and “to publicise and increase visibility of the Commission at Provincial level and to get an appreciation of the gender issues affecting communities which need ZGC attention.”

The ZGC has been advocating for equal representation of women in politics.

The developments come at a time when the main opposition MDC has been accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of either reneging on the implementation of the said reforms or just applying cosmetic reforms to silence critics.