EU masterclass for local filmmakers

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

THE European Union Film Festival (EUFF), which is set to run from October 15 to 19 in Bulawayo and October 22 to 26 in Harare, is set to debut a masterclass for aspiring local filmmakers.

The EU said in a Press statement the workshop will focus on the arts department while each movie screening will be followed by a facilitated question and answer session to allow for questions, feedback and comments.

The union said the Zimbabwean film-making industry will have an opportunity to host an input session to share and discuss ideas while learning from each other.

There will be free screening of movies by Hawa Essuman and Fibby Kioria.

“Manyatta Screenings is born out of the need to create more spaces for short films. They are intentionally creating platforms for short films through screening, retrospectives and conversations; building African Cinema ecosystems and building audiences for African cinema with a strong focus on the African continent. During the EU FF 2019 a selection of African short films will be screened in the presence of Fibby Kioria,” the organisers said.

“The masterclass will be facilitated by Issac Simba (a Ugandan-Belgian props master) who has worked on different international productions such as Sara’s Notebook, Queen of Katwe and Journey of Jamma.”

Themed Understanding your Frame, the five-day masterclass workshop is aimed at elaborating the aims of props and set dressing in a film frame.

The EU said the process will help participants to get a better understanding and appreciation of how props, set dressing and atmosphere in frame can influence a story.

The European body also highlighted that this year’s festival “offers a fresh cinematic experience, the carefully selected, multi-faceted programme presents art on a big screen canvas”.