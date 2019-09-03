Embrace the culture of supporting disadvantaged members: ED

BY JABULANI CHISIPO

ZIMBABWEANS should embrace the culture of supporting disadvantaged members of society, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the patron of Republic Cup Trust (RCT), said yesterday.

Speaking at the Republic Cup Trust charity luncheon at State House yesterday, where various charities received donations, Mnangagwa urged media organisations to help the underprivileged.

“For the past 23 years this trust has been operating, I was fortunate to be one of the trustees at the beginning with Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, and Senator Sydney Sekeramayi,” he said.

He said the trust donates its surplus from races to charities annually.

RCT board chair, Honorary Consul, Consulate of the Sultanate of Oman in Zimbabwe commended donors who have supported the event over the years.

“I am grateful for charity organisations from different constituencies and donors for giving in cash and kind. Without them, this event would not have been possible,” he said. Khalfan said the trust has given a hand to the elderly, mentally and physically handicapped and the sick, who do not have family support.

AFM Manhinga Children’s Home from Nyanga was among the beneficiaries. They received four mobile phones, 25 blankets and $25 000.