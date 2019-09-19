EDZAIISU to empower struggling artistes

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

LOCAL arts organisation EDZAIISU Trust has launched an initiative to empower talented but struggling young artistes, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The trust’s acting director Obrien Makore said they currently had three mentorship programmes on digital marketing in the arts, videography, arts and social entrepreneurship.

“We have highly skilled experts providing tutorship to a group of selected artistes and arts students,” he said.

“The beneficiaries will be propelled to produce more creative audio-visual content in the form of theatre, comedy, music, poetry and dance packaged for both local and international consumption through intensive and extensive online distribution.”

Makore said the hub also ran weekly arts events including Mbira Nhetembo Night on Thursday while every Friday they host several creatives drawn from different arts disciplines performing at the footbridge at Machipisa Shopping Centre.

“The footbridge is symbolic to us in that it used to be a neglected place where unemployed youths hung out and engaged in drug abuse and other ill behaviour, but we have since transformed it into an arts centre, a centre of hope, where those who feel they have a talent can come and showcase it,” Makore said.

The new arts hub was established at Gazaland home industry in Highfields to provide space for young creatives to connect, ideate and produce critical audio-visual content that challenges unjustified and repressive societal norms.

“The hub which is appropriately named Action Hub incorporates arts, community and technology integrated into online narratives,” Makore said.