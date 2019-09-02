Education permanent secretary Tabela’s husband dies

VETERAN educationist and husband to Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Tumisang Tabela, Ketso Calvin, has died.

By Rex Mphisa

He was 63.

Tabela died in Zvishavane on his way home from Harare where he had been hospitalised for cancer.

His wife confirmed the death yesterday and referred other questions to family spokesperson Kenneth Tabela, who said burial is expected tomorrow at the couple’s rural home in Tongwe village, about 40km north of Beitbridge

town.

Like his wife, the late Tabela was an educationist who did his primary and secondary education at Swereki in Beitbridge and Chegato in Mberengwa, respectively.

“He had a stint in Sierra Leone before coming to take up teaching at Pumula and Mzingwane Secondary schools,” Kenneth said.

He then took up a post as a lecturer at Gwanda Zintec College, now Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College, he said.

The late Tabela is survived by his wife and two children.