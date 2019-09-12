Drug abuse, gender violence captured on film

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

FOUR film production houses and empowerment organisations have joined hands to produce a film on the social cancers of drug and substance abuse and gender-based violence that have continued to tear apart society’s fabric.

The film — titled Enough — was produced by Filmfarmers Studios, 100films, Vision and Hope Foundation, Girls Have Voices Films and Chishamiso Children Care Trust.

The film writer, Martin Matamba, told NewsDay Life & Style that growing up in Mbare, where substance abuse is rife, inspired him to pen the film’s storyline.

“My heart bled from just watching lives being wasted away in these toxic substances that I felt it was time to say enough, and so we co-wrote this screenplay with Tatenda Charles Munyuki, to implore key stakeholders to hold hands and fight alcohol and drug abuse in all spheres of our society,” he said.

Matamba said the story looks at the life of an addict, the main character, Fanuel Murambadoro, who is sacked from his job because of his drinking problem. He beats his wife to near death, forcing his in-laws to take back their daughter.

The film traces Fanuel’s experiences and how his abuse of alcohol and wife robs him of everything that matters to him until he is forced to self-introspect and put his life back on track.

Matamba said they were planning to screen the film in communities in a bid to raise awareness on the effects of alcohol.

“If we get funding or help, we are hoping to further collaborate with like-minded organisations and individuals to do an awareness campaign by way of screening this short film to all communities around Zimbabwe, dialoguing with members of the community so that we have common ground on how to deal with the drugs that continue to flood our communities in Zimbabwe,” he said.

He said plans were in the pipeline to turn the film into a television series exploring all forms of substance abuse, as well as causes of gender-based violence.

Actors include Stella January, Tawanda Mutumbu and Ridwell Chimhau.