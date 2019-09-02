Dead man walking?

HIGHLANDERS………..0

MUSHOWANI STARS…….0

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu’s future at Highlanders hangs in the balance after the Bulawayo giants were held to a goalless draw by Mushowani Stars at Barbourfields Stadium in a league game yesterday, a match Bosso could ill afforded to lose.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

After the mid-week fixture against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe made it clear that they were expecting six points from their two matches against Mushowani and Hwange, and following yesterday’s result, Mpofu and his lieutenants failed the test.

Even if they are to win their next game against Hwange at the Colliery, they would still come short of the target.

Mhlophe was not answering his mobile phone after the game yesterday, while Mpofu was adamant he was never given an ultimatum.

“This is a pressure sport. In every organisation, there are targets. There was no ultimatum. There was a discussion between the executive committee and the coaches to make it a point that we get six points in the next three games.

It’s unfortunate we won’t make those six points, but we can make four. But again, it’s a very difficult situation that we find ourselves in. There was no ultimatum; it was a meeting where we were looking ahead and said let’s start with three games and see how best we can make sure we get points. After that we will sit down again and find ways of assessing the next two or three games,” Mpofu said.

Highlanders have gone four matches without a win, losing three and drawing one against Mushowani yesterday. That leaves the Bulawayo giants in a very precarious position.

But in yesterday’s game, they only had themselves to blame after missing several chances, having dominated the first half, with Mushowani Stars goalkeeper saving the day for the visitors, particularly from Brian Banda and the impressive Ray Lunga.

The second half was the same story, with Mushowani coach Newman Mushipe making tactical changes. His boys also had their fair share of chances and could have emerged victorious, but Highlanders’ goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda, who was on holiday for the better part of the game, denied the visitors the win, with Clive Dzingai in good form for the Bindura-based side.

Mushipe said a draw was a good result for Mushowani, who are also fighting relegation.

“Thanks to the guys; they showed some character. We are good travellers, picking up points away. A draw is a good result for us today. The boys are happy they snatched a point from a team like Highlanders,” Mushipe said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, M Ndlovu, A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, N Masuku, R Lunga (R Chifura 85′), B Banda (G Makaruse 87′), P Dube, T Makanda, M Sibanda (B Sibanda 70′)

Mushowani Stars: A Masuku, C Musimwa, C Nyakope, E Mafirenyika, W Tafa, C Muvuti, C Rukwanhi (B Phiri 55′), S Chikwerengwe (A Kambanje 55′), P Chiramba, C Zimondi (I Nyanhi 70′), C Dzingai