Collaborations with seasoned artistes shaped my career: Whitney Ngorima

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE-BASED teenage music sensation Whitney Ngorima (19) has said collaborations with seasoned artistes have shaped her music career.

Ngorima, leader of Living to Praise God Band, is basking in the glory after she recently released a single track titled Old School Worship Segment last month, which is currently enjoying fair airplay on many radio stations.

Recently, she gave a splendid performance at the Winter Warmer gig, held in Mutare.

The talented musician has done several collaborations with seasoned gospel musicians such as Agatha Murudzwa and Dorcas Moyo.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style Ngorima said she continues to work hard in order to improve her music career.

“I started to sing when I was young, with the help of my parents. My parents have been influential in my music career. They are very supportive. Wherever I have a show, they are there supporting me,” she said.

“So far, I have done several collaborations with various artistes. I had a collaboration with Agatha Murudzwa on a song tiled Vabereki. I had another with pastor Praise Govera, who is based in Harare on the song Mhepo,” she said

“I also had another collaboration with Pastor Chihoro. I also featured on the song Cyclone Idai and I was led by Pastor Dorcas Moyo. I am happy to say that all these collaborations have helped to shape my career. I still have a lot to learn, but I believe I am almost there,” she said.

“At my age, I need to stay focused. That is the advice I have been getting from seasoned musicians who I work with almost on a daily basis. I want to change my community with the word of God through singing. I have the talent so I need to believe in myself,” she said.

She has so far released five albums.