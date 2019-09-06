Chivaviro honoured in US

RENOWNED gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro was last weekend honoured with the Philanthropic Award at the Christian Fellowship International annual congress in Atlanta, the United States, for using music to help disadvantaged communities in Zimbabwe.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Chivaviro, who was presented with the award last Sunday, said he felt humbled by the recognition which is his first outside Africa.

“I am humbled once again to be recognised with another award. This one is special to me, my family and my music family because it’s the first outside Africa,” he said.

The musician, who had scooped several awards before, however said he did not work for recognition, but was passionate about giving a helping hand to the needy.

“When we do philanthropic work, we don’t do it to get awards, but to help the needy. It is, however, humbling to see some organisations recognising your efforts at such a big conference, more so outside the country. I express my gratitude to CFI organisers and dedicate this award to my music family who contribute to make my work a reality,” he said.

Tomorrow, the musician and pastor is set to perform at the Ebenezer in a New York concert, where he will share the stage with US-based Chaka Ngwenya, among others.