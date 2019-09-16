Chinese miners in kidnapping, assault storm

By Brenna Matendere

Two Chinese nationals last week appeared before a Mvuma magistrate facing charges of kidnapping and assaulting the driver of a rival chrome mining company based at Lalapansi, accusing him of stealing their chrome ore.

Liu Minghe (31) and Guan Dafeng (32), who are jointly charged with their employee Tafadzwa Tsungano (33) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Loice Munjeri. They were charged for kidnapping, assault and malicious damage to property.

The court remanded them on free bail to September 30 to allow the State to find a Chinese interpreter.

The accused operate a chrome mining firm SQ Need Company, while complainant is employed by rival company, Berkan-Fellmann Enterprises. Both companies are based in Lalapansi.

Prosecutor Michael Kazomba told the court that on September 7 at around 1500hrs, the three blocked the complainant, Efias Machipisa’s way, along Mahamara Road in Lalapansi. They then damaged the truck windows before dragging him to their mining premises.

Upon arrival at their premises with the complainant, the Chinese allegedly tied his hands to his back and ordered him to lie down facing the ground. The Chinese and their Zimbabwean co-accused took turns to assault the complainant with clenched fists accusing him of stealing their chrome ore.